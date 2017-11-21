The Expendables 24 x 36 Inch Skull and Guns Movie Poster

View larger $13.98 $9.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Poster SKU: 171121-67360-1

Part No: PAS0181

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Action | Adventure | Thrillers

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Lionsgate

Original U.S. Release: August 13, 2010

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Sylvester Stallone co-wrote and directed The Expendables, which centers on a CIA operative (Bruce Willis) who hires a team of mercenaries lead by Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) to eliminate a Latin dictator and a renegade CIA agent.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Charisma Carpenter | David Zayas | Dolph Lundgren | Eric Roberts | Giselle Itié | Jason Statham | Jet Li | Randy Couture | Steve Austin | Sylvester Stallone

Directors: Sylvester Stallone

Project Name: The Expendables

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Featured | Lionsgate | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Thrillers