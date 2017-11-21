Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Expendables 24 x 36 Inch Skull and Guns Movie Poster

The Expendables 24 x 36 Inch Skull and Guns Movie Poster
View larger

$13.98

$9.98


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171121-67360-1
Part No: PAS0181
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Lionsgate
Original U.S. Release: August 13, 2010
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Sylvester Stallone co-wrote and directed The Expendables, which centers on a CIA operative (Bruce Willis) who hires a team of mercenaries lead by Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) to eliminate a Latin dictator and a renegade CIA agent.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Charisma Carpenter | David Zayas | Dolph Lundgren | Eric Roberts | Giselle Itié | Jason Statham | Jet Li | Randy Couture | Steve Austin | Sylvester Stallone
Directors: Sylvester Stallone
Project Name: The Expendables

Related Items

Original A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge Japanese Souvenir Program Magazine (1985)
McCabe & Mrs. Miller Criterion Collection Special Edition
Cult Cinema: An Arrow Video Limited Edition Companion Hardcover Book
Batman The Animated Series Batmobile with Bendable Batman and Robin Figures Vehicle
Frank Frazetta Silver Warrior 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Game of Thrones: Hand of the Queen Collector’s Pin
From Russia with Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Kids Shirt Styles
SDCC 2008 Star Wars Clone Commander Blue Hard Plastic Mask
Universal Studios Monsters Legacy Series III 3 Figure Set: Invisible Man, Phantom of the Opera and Metaluna Mutant

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Featured | Lionsgate | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *