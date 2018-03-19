Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi Elite Praetorian Guard Ornament by Hallmark

$16.00
Original U.S. Release: December 15, 2017
Rating: PG
Details
Star Wars fan will love this Hallmark Collectible Christmas ornament modeled after an Elite Praetorian guard from Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi clad in crimson.
Features
- Ribbon hanger included
- Package doubles as display piece
Specifications
- Size: 3.38 inches tall
- Material: Polyresin
Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Benicio Del Toro | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Frank Oz | Gwendoline Christie | John Boyega | Kelly Marie Tran | Laura Dern | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Oscar Isaac
Directors: Rian Johnson
Project Name: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
