Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi Elite Praetorian Guard Ornament by Hallmark

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi Elite Praetorian Guard Ornament by Hallmark
OrnamentSKU: 180319-71056-1
UPC: 763795349944
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Hallmark | Lucasfilm
Original U.S. Release: December 15, 2017
Rating: PG
Details

Star Wars fan will love this Hallmark Collectible Christmas ornament modeled after an Elite Praetorian guard from Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi clad in crimson.

Features

  • Ribbon hanger included
  • Package doubles as display piece

Specifications

  • Size: 3.38 inches tall
  • Material: Polyresin

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Benicio Del Toro | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Frank Oz | Gwendoline Christie | John Boyega | Kelly Marie Tran | Laura Dern | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Oscar Isaac
Directors: Rian Johnson
Project Name: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Action | Adventure | Drama | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Hallmark | Lucasfilm | Memorabilia | Science Fiction | Sequels | Toys & Figures

