The Liquidator Paperback Edition by John Gardner

$13.90
$6.90
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Crime | Spy Films | Thrillers
Studio: Fawcett Publishing
Original U.S. Release: October 28, 1966
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This edition of The Liquidator is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.
Specifications
- Size: 4x7 in
Cast: Akim Tamiroff | Betty McDowall | David Tomlinson | Eric Sykes | Gabriella Licudi | Jennifer Jayne | Jill St. John | John Le Mesurier | Rod Taylor | Trevor Howard | Wilfrid Hyde-White
Directors: Jack Cardiff
Project Name: The Liquidator
Authors: John Gardner
Related Items
Categories
Action | Crime | Fawcett Publishing | Featured | Softcover Books | Spy Films | Thrillers | Throwback Space