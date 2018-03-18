The Liquidator Paperback Edition by John Gardner

Book SKU: 180319-71052-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Crime | Spy Films | Thrillers

Studio: Fawcett Publishing

Original U.S. Release: October 28, 1966

Rating: NR

Details

This edition of The Liquidator is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

Size: 4x7 in

Cast: Akim Tamiroff | Betty McDowall | David Tomlinson | Eric Sykes | Gabriella Licudi | Jennifer Jayne | Jill St. John | John Le Mesurier | Rod Taylor | Trevor Howard | Wilfrid Hyde-White

Directors: Jack Cardiff

Project Name: The Liquidator

Authors: John Gardner

