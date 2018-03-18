The Liveliest Art: A Panoramic History of the Movies Paperback Edition by Arthur Knight (First Edition, 1957)

Book SKU: 180319-71040-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Comedy | Drama | History

Studio: New American Library

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Liveliest Art: A Panoramic History of the Movies – from Nickelodeon to the wide screen, includes a fascinating appraisal of a unique art – the industry and heroes and villains, hits and flops that have shaped its first half century. The book also includes 31 rare movie photos. Profiles include D.W. Griffith; Chaplin and the rise of the Star System; the European Avant-Garde; Sin, Scandal and the Hays Office; the Script and the Stars; and the Challenge of Television.

The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

Size: 4x7 in



Authors: Arthur Knight

Subject: Charlie Chaplin | D.W. Griffith

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Drama | History | New American Library | Softcover Books | Throwback Space