The Liveliest Art: A Panoramic History of the Movies Paperback Edition by Arthur Knight (First Edition, 1957)

The Liveliest Art: A Panoramic History of the Movies – from Nickelodeon to the wide screen, includes a fascinating appraisal of a unique art – the industry and heroes and villains, hits and flops that have shaped its first half century. The book also includes 31 rare movie photos. Profiles include D.W. Griffith; Chaplin and the rise of the Star System; the European Avant-Garde; Sin, Scandal and the Hays Office; the Script and the Stars; and the Challenge of Television.
The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.
Authors: Arthur Knight
Subject: Charlie Chaplin | D.W. Griffith
