View larger $21.99 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





stamp SKU: 191124-79804-1

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Genres: Drama | History

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

UN Stamps 1st UN Issue 1951 2 Sheets of 10 Value 1 1/2c (1951).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Pages: 2

Related Items

Categories

Drama | History | Memorabilia