$6.99
$4.97
sheetSKU: 191124-79800-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Pokemon items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Monster Movies
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Pokemon Card Master Trainer Uncut Sheet #13 Burger King WB Promotion (1999).
The item is in very good condition with small bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Pages: 1
Subject: Pokemon
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Memorabilia | Monster Movies