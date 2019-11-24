Share Page Support Us
Pokemon Card Master Trainer Uncut Sheet #13 Burger King WB Promotion (1999)

View larger

$6.99

$4.97


1 in stock


sheetSKU: 191124-79800-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Pokemon Card Master Trainer Uncut Sheet #13 Burger King WB Promotion (1999).

The item is in very good condition with small bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 1


Subject: Pokemon

