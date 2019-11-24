Share Page Support Us
Set of 14 Pokemon Card Master Trainer Uncut Sheets Burger King WB Promotion (1999)

View larger

$114.99

$21.97


1 in stock


sheetsSKU: 191124-79798-1
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Monster Movies
Details

Set of 14 Pokemon Card Sheets Burger King WB Promotion (1999).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 14


Subject: Pokemon

