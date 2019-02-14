Hayao Miyazaki Master of Japanese Animation

$35.99
UPC: 9781880656419
ISBN-10: 1880656418
ISBN-13: 978-1880656419
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Original U.S. Release: September 1, 1999
Details
Artist-writer-director-producer Hayao Miyazaki is often called “the Walt Disney of Japan.” His animated theatrical features have been smash hits in Japan, and many, including My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service, are already familiar to American audiences. Now, with Disney-Miramax’s imminent release of Princess Mononoke,, Miyazaki’s masterwork and one of the top-grossing film in all Japanese history, this “animation master” is about to take America and the world by storm.
Mixing first-hand interview and personal insights with critical evaluations of art, plot, production qualities, and literary themes, McCarthy provides a film-by-film appraisal that examines technique as well as message. She reveals Miyazaki to be not just a master of the art of animation, but a meticulous craftsman who sees his work as a medium for shaping the humanistic and environmental concerns of our times.
An overview of the artist and his early career is followed by in-depth examinations of seven major Miyazaki films: Nausicaä of the Valley of Wind, Laputa: Castle in the Sky, Castle of Cagliostro, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Porco Rosso, and Princess Mononoke. Included are design and technical data, story synopses and character sketches, personnel and filmography data, and critical evaluation. Illustrations throughout, in color and black and white, show the detail and vigor of Miyazaki’s art.
Written for anime fans as well as students of film, literature, and popular culture, McCarthy’s book raises animation criticism to a whole new level and is an essential guide to the work of a world-class filmmaker.
Special Features
- Detailed discussions of Miyazaki's most important films.
- Design and technical data, story synopsis, character sketches
- Complete filmography spanning Miyazaki's entire career
- Filled with photographs and film images
Specifications
- Size: 7 x 0.6 x 9 in
- Pages: 240
- Language: English
Authors: Helen McCarthy
Subject: Hayao Miyazaki
Filmography: Castle in the Sky | Castle of Cagliostro | Kiki's Delivery Service | My Neighbor Totoro | Porco Rosso | Princess Mononoke
