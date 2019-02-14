Hayao Miyazaki Master of Japanese Animation

Softcover Book SKU: 190214-77153-1

UPC: 9781880656419

ISBN-10: 1880656418

ISBN-13: 978-1880656419

Weight: 2.02 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy

Studio: Stone Bridge Press

Original U.S. Release: September 1, 1999

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Artist-writer-director-producer Hayao Miyazaki is often called “the Walt Disney of Japan.” His animated theatrical features have been smash hits in Japan, and many, including My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service, are already familiar to American audiences. Now, with Disney-Miramax’s imminent release of Princess Mononoke,, Miyazaki’s masterwork and one of the top-grossing film in all Japanese history, this “animation master” is about to take America and the world by storm.

Mixing first-hand interview and personal insights with critical evaluations of art, plot, production qualities, and literary themes, McCarthy provides a film-by-film appraisal that examines technique as well as message. She reveals Miyazaki to be not just a master of the art of animation, but a meticulous craftsman who sees his work as a medium for shaping the humanistic and environmental concerns of our times.

An overview of the artist and his early career is followed by in-depth examinations of seven major Miyazaki films: Nausicaä of the Valley of Wind, Laputa: Castle in the Sky, Castle of Cagliostro, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Porco Rosso, and Princess Mononoke. Included are design and technical data, story synopses and character sketches, personnel and filmography data, and critical evaluation. Illustrations throughout, in color and black and white, show the detail and vigor of Miyazaki’s art.

Written for anime fans as well as students of film, literature, and popular culture, McCarthy’s book raises animation criticism to a whole new level and is an essential guide to the work of a world-class filmmaker.

Special Features

Detailed discussions of Miyazaki's most important films.

Design and technical data, story synopsis, character sketches

Complete filmography spanning Miyazaki's entire career

Filled with photographs and film images

Specifications

Size: 7 x 0.6 x 9 in

Pages: 240

Language: English



Authors: Helen McCarthy

Subject: Hayao Miyazaki

Filmography: Castle in the Sky | Castle of Cagliostro | Kiki's Delivery Service | My Neighbor Totoro | Porco Rosso | Princess Mononoke

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Softcover Books | Stone Bridge Press | The Museum of Fantastic Art