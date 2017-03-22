Appleseed Collectible Film Image and Film Card 2004 Suncoast Media Play Shirow Masamune

Film Positive and Card Set SKU: 170322-64022-1

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Art & Prints | Photo Prints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thriller

Original U.S. Release: October 16, 2004

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is an Appleseed Collectible Film Image and a Collectible Film Card. These items were promotional collectibles for the 2004 U.S. release of Appleseed.

Both the card and film cel are in near mint condition and will be shipped in a clear plastic bag. There is very slight wear from storage and a few corner dings, but otherwise in great shape.

Cast: Ai Kobayashi | Jûrôta Kosugi | Mami Koyama | Miho Yamada | Takehito Koyasu | Toshiyuki Morikawa | Yuki Matsuoka | Yuzuru Fujimoto

Directors: Shinji Aramaki | Steven Foster

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Photo Prints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller