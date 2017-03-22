Twitter
Appleseed Collectible Film Image and Film Card 2004 Suncoast Media Play Shirow Masamune

$29.90

$24.90


1 in stock


Film Positive and Card SetSKU: 170322-64022-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Art & Prints | Photo Prints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thriller
Original U.S. Release: October 16, 2004
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is an Appleseed Collectible Film Image and a Collectible Film Card. These items were promotional collectibles for the 2004 U.S. release of Appleseed.

Both the card and film cel are in near mint condition and will be shipped in a clear plastic bag. There is very slight wear from storage and a few corner dings, but otherwise in great shape.

Cast: Ai Kobayashi | Jûrôta Kosugi | Mami Koyama | Miho Yamada | Takehito Koyasu | Toshiyuki Morikawa | Yuki Matsuoka | Yuzuru Fujimoto
Directors: Shinji Aramaki | Steven Foster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thriller

