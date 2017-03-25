Twitter
DC Direct Kingdom Come Green Lantern Collector Action Figure Wave 1 Alex Ross (2003)

$17.00

$13.90


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170326-64034-1
UPC: 761941238029
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a DC Direct Kingdom Come Green Lantern Collector Action Figure, based on the Alex Ross comic book series. The figure is in excellent condition and has never been removed the original packaging. The packaging is in very good condition and has some slight wear from storage, along with corner dings and a small tear at the base of the hanger board.

Green Lantern was part of Wave 1 of this figure series, which also included Superman, Wonder Woman and Hawkman. Wave 2 included Batman, Shazam, Red Robin and Kid Flash.

Figure Size: approximately 7 inches
Product Size: 12.4 x 6 x 2.7 inches

