Walt Disney’s Classics Collection Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Evil Queen Seated Statue

View larger

$499.99

$349.99


1 in stock


figureSKU: 200211-80370-1
UPC: 761880203157
Part No: 1205544
Weight: 5.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Enesco | Walt Disney
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Walt Disney’s Classics Collection Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Evil Queen Enthroned Evil Seated Statue.

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases on the outside box. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 17.4 x 12.1 x 9.8 in
  • Material: Resin


Project Name: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

