Walt Disney’s Classics Collection Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Evil Queen Seated Statue

$499.99
$349.99
UPC: 761880203157
Part No: 1205544
Weight: 5.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Enesco | Walt Disney
Details
Walt Disney’s Classics Collection Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Evil Queen Enthroned Evil Seated Statue.
The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases on the outside box. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 17.4 x 12.1 x 9.8 in
- Material: Resin
Project Name: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Categories
