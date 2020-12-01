Share Page Support Us
Blake Edwards’ 10 Original Soundtrack Music by Henry Mancini (1979) [E51]

$12.99

$6.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201201-83504-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Blake Edwards’ 10 Original Soundtrack Music by Henry Mancini (1979).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bo Derek | Brian Dennehy | Dee Wallace | Dudley Moore | James Noble | Julie Andrews | Max Showalter | Robert Webber | Sam J. Jones
Directors: Blake Edwards
Project Name: 10
Composers: Henry Mancini

