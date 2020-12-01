Blake Edwards’ 10 Original Soundtrack Music by Henry Mancini (1979) [E51]

$12.99
$6.70
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Blake Edwards | Bo Derek | Brian Dennehy | Dee Wallace | Dudley Moore items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Mature
Studio: Warner/Watertower Records
Original U.S. Release: October 5, 1979
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Blake Edwards’ 10 Original Soundtrack Music by Henry Mancini (1979).
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Bo Derek | Brian Dennehy | Dee Wallace | Dudley Moore | James Noble | Julie Andrews | Max Showalter | Robert Webber | Sam J. Jones
Directors: Blake Edwards
Project Name: 10
Composers: Henry Mancini
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Comedy | Mature | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl | Warner/Watertower Records