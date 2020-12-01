The Exciting Voice of Alfredo Villoldo: Complete Live Show Signed Vinyl Edition [E71]

$12.99
$8.70
VinylSKU: 201201-83507-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Exciting Voice of Alfredo Villoldo: Complete Live Show Signed Vinyl Edition.
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Sleeve is signed by the singer. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: Alfredo Villoldo