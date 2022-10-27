Globe Burlesque Theatre Atlantic City Photo (September 1958) [220417-8]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
- Genres: Grindhouse
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
- Visit our photo gallery HIT PICTURES: Aerial | Americana | Animal | Architectural | Black and White | Cityscape | Creativity | Entertainment | Event | Humor | Industrial | Landscape | Nature | Photojournalism | Portrait | Sexy and Erotic | Sport | Transportation | War
- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
Globe Burlesque Theatre Atlantic City Photo (September 1958). The Globe opened as a vaudeville house in 1913 and was located on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in the location that later became The Showboat Hotel Casino. In 1928 when the Warner Theatre opened, The Globe was converted into a burlesque house and remained as such until it closed in the 1960’s.
Specifications
- Material:Semi-gloss Photo Paper
- Size:8.5x11