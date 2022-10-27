Globe Burlesque Theatre Atlantic City Photo (September 1958) [220417-8]

View larger $10.97

Globe Burlesque Theatre Atlantic City Photo (September 1958). The Globe opened as a vaudeville house in 1913 and was located on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in the location that later became The Showboat Hotel Casino. In 1928 when the Warner Theatre opened, The Globe was converted into a burlesque house and remained as such until it closed in the 1960’s.

