Hercules: The Thracian Wars Graphic Novel by Steve Moore, Jim Steranko Cover [BK01]

View larger
Hercules: The Thracian Wars Graphic Novel by Steve Moore, Jim Steranko Cover [BK01]

$14.95

$8.99


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 181116-76877-1
UPC: 9780980233599
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | History
Studio: Radical Books
Item Release Date: September 25, 2012
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hercules: The Thracian Wars Graphic Novel by Steve Moore, Jim Steranko Cover.

When the Thracian King Cotys summons the Greek hero Hercules and his six battle-worn companions to mold the Thracian army into a bloodthirsty, ruthless killing machine, the Son of Zeus rushes to answer the call of war and gold. But within the nation of Thrace lies an epic tale of war, murder, deception, and sacrifice that shows Hercules how far from grace he’s fallen… and what he must do to earn redemption.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 144
  • Language: English

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Fantasy | Graphic Novels | History | Radical Books | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art

