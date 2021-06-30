Share Page Support Us
Tsubasa the Movie: The Princess in the Birdcage Kingdom / xxxHolic the Movie: A Midsummer Night’s Dream Double-Sided 11×17 inch Promotional Poster

$12.99
From: $9.97
1 in stock
I41 - Poster
SKU: 210630-87840-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
1 in stock
I42 - Poster
SKU: 210630-87842-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Tsubasa the Movie: The Princess in the Birdcage Kingdom / xxxHolic the Movie: A Midsummer Night’s Dream Double-Sided 11×17 inch Promotional Poster.

Item has some wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: Card Stock Paper
  • Size: 11x17 in
I41 - PosterSKU: 210630-87840-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
I42 - PosterSKU: 210630-87842-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.