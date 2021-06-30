- Directors: Tsutomu Mizushima
- Filmography Tsubasa the Movie: The Princess in the Birdcage Kingdom | XxxHOLiC the Movie: A Midsummer Night's Dream
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Drama | Fantasy
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Funimation | Kodansha Comics
- Rating: TV-14
Tsubasa the Movie: The Princess in the Birdcage Kingdom / xxxHolic the Movie: A Midsummer Night’s Dream Double-Sided 11×17 inch Promotional Poster.
Item has some wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Material: Card Stock Paper
- Size: 11x17 in
Specifications
