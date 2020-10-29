Share Page Support Us
Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs No. 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 [9079]

Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs No. 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 [9079]
View larger

Details

Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs.

Including:

October 2003, Disc #23, Voodoo Vince

November 2003, Disc #24, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

December 2003, Disc #25, Rainbow Six 3: Squad-Based Counter Terror

Holiday 2003, Disc #26, PGR: Project Gotham Racing 2

January 2004, Disc #27, Deus Ex: Invisible War

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 5


Publication: Official XBox Magazine

