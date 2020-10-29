Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs No. 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 [9079]

$89.99
Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs.
Including:
October 2003, Disc #23, Voodoo Vince
November 2003, Disc #24, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
December 2003, Disc #25, Rainbow Six 3: Squad-Based Counter Terror
Holiday 2003, Disc #26, PGR: Project Gotham Racing 2
January 2004, Disc #27, Deus Ex: Invisible War
- Number of Discs: 5
Publication: Official XBox Magazine
