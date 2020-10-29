Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs No. 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 [9079]

View larger $89.99 $79.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





game SKU: 201029-82718-1

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Games | Video Games

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | Sport

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs.

Including:

October 2003, Disc #23, Voodoo Vince

November 2003, Disc #24, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

December 2003, Disc #25, Rainbow Six 3: Squad-Based Counter Terror

Holiday 2003, Disc #26, PGR: Project Gotham Racing 2

January 2004, Disc #27, Deus Ex: Invisible War

Specifications

Number of Discs: 5



Publication: Official XBox Magazine

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | Sport | Video Games