Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs No. 17, 19, 20, 21, 22 [9080]

View larger $89.99 $79.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





game SKU: 201029-82716-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Games | Video Games

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | Sport

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs.

Includes:

April 2003, Disc #17, Apex Racing

June 2003, Disc #19, Tao Feng: Fist of the Lotus

July 2003, Disc #20, NBA Street Volume 2

August 2003, Disc #21, Mace Griffin: Bounty Hunter

September 2003, Disc #22, Soul Calibur II

Specifications

Number of Discs: 5



Publication: Official XBox Magazine

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | Sport | Video Games