Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs No. 17, 19, 20, 21, 22 [9080]

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | Sport
Details
Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs.
Includes:
- April 2003, Disc #17, Apex Racing
- June 2003, Disc #19, Tao Feng: Fist of the Lotus
- July 2003, Disc #20, NBA Street Volume 2
- August 2003, Disc #21, Mace Griffin: Bounty Hunter
- September 2003, Disc #22, Soul Calibur II
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 5
Publication: Official XBox Magazine
