Hallmark Keepsake Ornament – Partridge in a Pear Tree (1991)

$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


ornaSKU: 201116-83072-1
UPC: 070000027451
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Hallmark
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hallmark Keepsake Ornament – Partridge in a Pear Tree (1991). The item is in great shape with some wear on the box. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: Polyresin

