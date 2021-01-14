Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Gears 5 Original Game Soundtrack 2-Disc Illustrated Vinyl Edition

Gears 5 Original Game Soundtrack 2-Disc Illustrated Vinyl Edition
View larger
Gears 5 Original Game Soundtrack 2-Disc Illustrated Vinyl Edition
Gears 5 Original Game Soundtrack 2-Disc Illustrated Vinyl Edition

$49.99

$43.70


4 in stock


VinylSKU: 210114-84293-1
UPC: 5024545872811
Part No: LMLP049
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | War
Studio: Laced Records
Item Release Date: November 21, 2019
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Specially remastered for vinyl, the Gears 5 OST will be pressed to 180g heavyweight vinyl; the Standard Edition will feature traditional black discs, while the Limited Edition, exclusive to the Laced Records store, features transparent red and transparent orange discs. Both editions sport a deluxe gatefold sleeve featuring striking original artwork by UK based designer, Luke Preece.

Gears 5 enjoyed critical acclaim and incredible fan response in its release September 2019 with Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC, for purchase on the Microsoft Store, named “The total package” (IGN).The game’s emotional campaign features gut-wrenching twists and turns as Kait Diaz looks to uncover her connection to the enemy and discover the true danger to Sera – herself. This is the biggest Gears campaign ever and the first to feature three-player split-screen campaign co-op.

Special Features

  • Across 18 tracks, Game of Thrones and Iron Man composer Ramin Djawadi deftly blends a heavyweight Hollywood sound with impassioned melodies, bringing to life Kait’s journey across the icy wastes and dusty deserts of Gears 5
  • The soundtrack features a varied mixture of orchestral textures, huge-sounding percussion, and atmospheric electronic sounds.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2


Composers: Ramin Djawadi

Related Items

Walt Disney Pinocchio 70th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray Platinum Edition
Boondock Saints: In Nomine Patris Volume 1
Street Fighter EX3 PlayStation 2 PS2 (2000) CAPCOM with Manual
Jerome Bixby’s The Man From Earth: Special Edition [Blu-ray + DVD]
Buck Rogers in the 25th Century Theatrical Feature Blu-ray (2020) [F04]
Funko POP Star Wars: Episode 7: The Force Awakens Maz Kanata Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #108
Vanity Fair Magazine (June 2015) Star Wars Exclusive First Look Photos by Annie Leibovitz
NBA Street V3 PlayStation 2 PS2 with Manual, No Paper Sleeve (2005)
Avengers: Infinity War Universe 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Crew Illustration T-Shirt CBS1151-AT

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Game/Video Game | Laced Records | Music & Spoken Word | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Vinyl | War