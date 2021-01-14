Gears 5 Original Game Soundtrack 2-Disc Illustrated Vinyl Edition

View larger $49.99 $43.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 210114-84293-1

UPC: 5024545872811

Part No: LMLP049

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | War

Studio: Laced Records

Item Release Date: November 21, 2019

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Specially remastered for vinyl, the Gears 5 OST will be pressed to 180g heavyweight vinyl; the Standard Edition will feature traditional black discs, while the Limited Edition, exclusive to the Laced Records store, features transparent red and transparent orange discs. Both editions sport a deluxe gatefold sleeve featuring striking original artwork by UK based designer, Luke Preece.

Gears 5 enjoyed critical acclaim and incredible fan response in its release September 2019 with Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC, for purchase on the Microsoft Store, named “The total package” (IGN).The game’s emotional campaign features gut-wrenching twists and turns as Kait Diaz looks to uncover her connection to the enemy and discover the true danger to Sera – herself. This is the biggest Gears campaign ever and the first to feature three-player split-screen campaign co-op.

Special Features

Across 18 tracks, Game of Thrones and Iron Man composer Ramin Djawadi deftly blends a heavyweight Hollywood sound with impassioned melodies, bringing to life Kait’s journey across the icy wastes and dusty deserts of Gears 5

The soundtrack features a varied mixture of orchestral textures, huge-sounding percussion, and atmospheric electronic sounds.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2



Composers: Ramin Djawadi

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Game/Video Game | Laced Records | Music & Spoken Word | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Vinyl | War