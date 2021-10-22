The Nightmare Before Christmas Original Movie Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Picture Disc

- Cast: Carmen Twillie | Catherine O'Hara | Chris Sarandon | Danny Elfman | Debi Durst | Edward Ivory | Glenn Shadix | Greg Proops | Ken Page | Kerry Katz | Paul Reubens | Randy Crenshaw | Sherwood Ball | Susan McBride | William Hickey
- Directors: Henry Selick
- Project Name The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Composers Danny Elfman
- Characters Jack Skellington
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Animation | Family | Fantasy
- Studios: Walt Disney Records
- Original Release Date: October 13, 1993
- Product Release Date: October 27, 2017
- Rating: PG
The Nightmare Before Christmas Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Picture Disc
Jack Skellington and his frightful cast of characters are ready to celebrate the Nightmare Before Christmas with this boo-tiful 2-picture disc vinyl set. Featuring images from the classic Tim Burton film and the full soundtrack composed by Danny Elfman, this is a wickedly perfect collection for any Nightmare fan.
Playlists
- Side A
- Overture
Opening
This Is Halloween
Jack's Lament
Doctor Finklestein / In The Forest
What's This?
Town Meeting Song
- Side B
- Jack And Sally Montage
Jack's Obsession
Kidnap The Sandy Claws
Making Christmas
- Side C
- Nabbed
Oogie Boogie's Song
Sally's Song
Christmas Eve Montage
Poor Jack
- Side D
- To The Rescue
Finale / Reprise
Closing
End Title
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Carmen Twillie | Catherine O'Hara | Chris Sarandon | Danny Elfman | Debi Durst | Edward Ivory | Glenn Shadix | Greg Proops | Henry Selick | Ken Page | Kerry Katz | Paul Reubens | Randy Crenshaw | Sherwood Ball | Susan McBride | Tim Burton | William Hickey
- Characters: Jack Skellington
- Shows / Movies: The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Genres: Animation | Family | Fantasy
- Companies: Walt Disney Records
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks