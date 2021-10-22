Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Nightmare Before Christmas Original Movie Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Picture Disc

The Nightmare Before Christmas Original Movie Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Picture Disc
View larger
The Nightmare Before Christmas Original Movie Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Picture Disc
The Nightmare Before Christmas Original Movie Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Picture Disc
The Nightmare Before Christmas Original Movie Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Picture Disc
$45.99
$38.97
See Options

4 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 211022-96745-1
UPC: 050087312879
Part No: MSE1342922
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

The Nightmare Before Christmas Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Picture Disc

Jack Skellington and his frightful cast of characters are ready to celebrate the Nightmare Before Christmas with this boo-tiful 2-picture disc vinyl set. Featuring images from the classic Tim Burton film and the full soundtrack composed by Danny Elfman, this is a wickedly perfect collection for any Nightmare fan.

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Overture
    Opening
    This Is Halloween
    Jack's Lament
    Doctor Finklestein / In The Forest
    What's This?
    Town Meeting Song
  • Side B
  • Jack And Sally Montage
    Jack's Obsession
    Kidnap The Sandy Claws
    Making Christmas
  • Side C
  • Nabbed
    Oogie Boogie's Song
    Sally's Song
    Christmas Eve Montage
    Poor Jack
  • Side D
  • To The Rescue
    Finale / Reprise
    Closing
    End Title

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
Explore More...

Related Items

Topps Chrome Foil Card Pokemon TV Animation Edition 2/5 Jumbo #07 Squirtle & #52 Meowth [1103]
Time Magazine Commemorative Issue John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. (July 26, 1999) [643]
Penny Dreadful Dr. Frankenstein Sketchbook Deluxe Journal Limited Edition 485/1500 (2015)
Marvel’s Avengers The Art of the Game Hardcover Edition
Frank Frazetta Death Dealer Three 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
SEALED Maximo vs. Army of Zin PlayStation 2 Capcom (PS2, 2004)
Puppet Master I and II Original Soundtrack Bundle 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Slipcase Edition
Santa’s World Fabric Mache 8″ Seated Santa Holding Girl Table Piece
Star Wars Episode 1 Darth Maul Collector Watch by Hope Industries and Art Asylum (1999)
Either You’re in or You’re in the Way Hardcover 1st Edition (2009)
VinylSKU: 211022-96745-1
UPC: 050087312879
Part No: MSE1342922
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New