The Nightmare Before Christmas Original Movie Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Picture Disc

The Nightmare Before Christmas Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Picture Disc

Jack Skellington and his frightful cast of characters are ready to celebrate the Nightmare Before Christmas with this boo-tiful 2-picture disc vinyl set. Featuring images from the classic Tim Burton film and the full soundtrack composed by Danny Elfman, this is a wickedly perfect collection for any Nightmare fan.

Playlists

Side A

Overture

Opening

This Is Halloween

Jack's Lament

Doctor Finklestein / In The Forest

What's This?

Town Meeting Song

Side B

Jack And Sally Montage

Jack's Obsession

Kidnap The Sandy Claws

Making Christmas

Side C

Nabbed

Oogie Boogie's Song

Sally's Song

Christmas Eve Montage

Poor Jack

Side D

To The Rescue

Finale / Reprise

Closing

End Title

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

