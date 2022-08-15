Presenting MOTHRA Original 1961 Motion Picture Soundtrack by Yūji Koseki. MOTHRA is the very first of many TOHO films to feature the Queen of the Monsters. The plot follows an exploitative businessman who kidnaps the Shobijin, a pair of tiny twins played by Yumi & Emi Ito, from Infant Island. He forces them to begin performing as singers in a sideshow attraction. What he doesn’t know is that the twins have a psychic connection to the God of Infant Island, Mothra, the colossal winged Kaiju monster. Mothra is summoned and wreaks havoc in order to protect her people, making her the only morally righteous Kaiju in the Monsterverse.

The score by Yūjui Koseki features booming orchestral pieces that accompany Mothra in her mission to protect her people countered by waves of clairvoyant and electronically performed compositions including sci-fi sound effects. Sprinkled throughout the score, The Peanuts sing ballads to their beloved winged Kaiju, recognized by their iconic vocal doubling.

Waxwork Records is beyond thrilled to present the official MOTHRA Original 1961 Motion Picture Soundtrack as a deluxe double LP pressed to 180 gram “Mothra” colored vinyl, featuring new artwork by artist / illustrator Yuko Shimizu, deluxe packaging, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, a 12”x12” art print, and more!

Waxwork’s MOTHRA double LP album marks the very first time that the complete original soundtrack has ever been released on vinyl, anywhere. We are honored to present this release in close collaboration with TOHO to celebrate the the historical significance of one of the most popular Kaiju monsters who is second only to Godzilla in her number of appearances!

Special Features

The Complete 1961 Soundtrack by Yūji Koseki

"Mothra" Colored Vinyl

Disc 1 Yellow and Blue Butterfly Effect with White Splatter

Disc 2 Yellow and Orange Butterfly Effect with Black Splatter

New Artwork by Yuko Shimizu

Includes 12 in. x 12 in. Art Print

Heavyweight Gatefold Packaging with Matte Finish

Playlists

Side A

Overture

Main Title

Infant Island

The Miraculous Survivors

The Research Team Departure

Finding The Large Jungle

Cave Inscription

Telepathy Music I

Telepathy Music II

Telepathy Music III

The Natives Emerge

Telepathy Music IV

The Research Team Returns

Nelson On Infant Island

Telepathy Music V

Side B

The Egg Appears

The Secret Fairies Show

The Show Begins

Telepathy Music VII

Mothra's Song

Prayer From Infant Island

Captive Fairies I

Telepathy Music VIII

The Birth Of Mothra

Side C

The Infant Girl

The Orion Maru Tragedy

Telepathy Music IX

Mothra In The Sea

The Mothra Annihilation Strategy

Captive Fairies II

Captive Fairies III

The Third Dam Collapses

Telepathy Music X

Mothra Advances I

Mothra Advances II

Side D

Mothra And Tokyo Tower

Mothra's Threads

Mothra's Cocoon

Atomic Heat Ray Gun

Imago Mothra Emerges

Mothra Takes Flights

Nelson's Death

Newkirk City Bell I

Newkirk City Bell II

Telepathy Music XI

Ending

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Material: 180 Gram "Mothra" Colored Vinyl

Related Items