Mothra Original 1961 Motion Picture Soundtrack by Yūji Koseki
$54.77
$48.90
4 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 220815-102332-1
UPC: 728028509021
Part No: WW146
Weight: 1.6 lbs
Condition: New

Presenting MOTHRA Original 1961 Motion Picture Soundtrack by Yūji Koseki. MOTHRA is the very first of many TOHO films to feature the Queen of the Monsters. The plot follows an exploitative businessman who kidnaps the Shobijin, a pair of tiny twins played by Yumi & Emi Ito, from Infant Island. He forces them to begin performing as singers in a sideshow attraction. What he doesn’t know is that the twins have a psychic connection to the God of Infant Island, Mothra, the colossal winged Kaiju monster. Mothra is summoned and wreaks havoc in order to protect her people, making her the only morally righteous Kaiju in the Monsterverse.

The score by Yūjui Koseki features booming orchestral pieces that accompany Mothra in her mission to protect her people countered by waves of clairvoyant and electronically performed compositions including sci-fi sound effects. Sprinkled throughout the score, The Peanuts sing ballads to their beloved winged Kaiju, recognized by their iconic vocal doubling.

Waxwork Records is beyond thrilled to present the official MOTHRA Original 1961 Motion Picture Soundtrack as a deluxe double LP pressed to 180 gram “Mothra” colored vinyl, featuring new artwork by artist / illustrator Yuko Shimizu, deluxe packaging, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, a 12”x12” art print, and more!

Waxwork’s MOTHRA double LP album marks the very first time that the complete original soundtrack has ever been released on vinyl, anywhere. We are honored to present this release in close collaboration with TOHO to celebrate the the historical significance of one of the most popular Kaiju monsters who is second only to Godzilla in her number of appearances!

Special Features

  • The Complete 1961 Soundtrack by Yūji Koseki
  • "Mothra" Colored Vinyl
  • Disc 1 Yellow and Blue Butterfly Effect with White Splatter
  • Disc 2 Yellow and Orange Butterfly Effect with Black Splatter
  • New Artwork by Yuko Shimizu
  • Includes 12 in. x 12 in. Art Print
  • Heavyweight Gatefold Packaging with Matte Finish

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Overture
    Main Title
    Infant Island
    The Miraculous Survivors
    The Research Team Departure
    Finding The Large Jungle
    Cave Inscription
    Telepathy Music I
    Telepathy Music II
    Telepathy Music III
    The Natives Emerge
    Telepathy Music IV
    The Research Team Returns
    Nelson On Infant Island
    Telepathy Music V
  • Side B
  • The Egg Appears
    The Secret Fairies Show
    The Show Begins
    Telepathy Music VII
    Mothra's Song
    Prayer From Infant Island
    Captive Fairies I
    Telepathy Music VIII
    The Birth Of Mothra
  • Side C
  • The Infant Girl
    The Orion Maru Tragedy
    Telepathy Music IX
    Mothra In The Sea
    The Mothra Annihilation Strategy
    Captive Fairies II
    Captive Fairies III
    The Third Dam Collapses
    Telepathy Music X
    Mothra Advances I
    Mothra Advances II
  • Side D
  • Mothra And Tokyo Tower
    Mothra's Threads
    Mothra's Cocoon
    Atomic Heat Ray Gun
    Imago Mothra Emerges
    Mothra Takes Flights
    Nelson's Death
    Newkirk City Bell I
    Newkirk City Bell II
    Telepathy Music XI
    Ending

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Material: 180 Gram "Mothra" Colored Vinyl
