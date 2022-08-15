- Cast: Akihiko Hirata | Akira Wakamatsu | Emi Itô | Furankî Sakai | Hiroshi Akitsu | Hiroshi Koizumi | Jerry Itô | Ken Uehara | Kenji Sahara | Kô Mishima | Kôji Iwamoto | Kyoko Kagawa | Seizaburô Kawazu | Takashi Shimura | Tetsu Nakamura | Toshio Miura | Yoshifumi Tajima | Yoshio Kosugi | Yumi Itô
Presenting MOTHRA Original 1961 Motion Picture Soundtrack by Yūji Koseki. MOTHRA is the very first of many TOHO films to feature the Queen of the Monsters. The plot follows an exploitative businessman who kidnaps the Shobijin, a pair of tiny twins played by Yumi & Emi Ito, from Infant Island. He forces them to begin performing as singers in a sideshow attraction. What he doesn’t know is that the twins have a psychic connection to the God of Infant Island, Mothra, the colossal winged Kaiju monster. Mothra is summoned and wreaks havoc in order to protect her people, making her the only morally righteous Kaiju in the Monsterverse.
The score by Yūjui Koseki features booming orchestral pieces that accompany Mothra in her mission to protect her people countered by waves of clairvoyant and electronically performed compositions including sci-fi sound effects. Sprinkled throughout the score, The Peanuts sing ballads to their beloved winged Kaiju, recognized by their iconic vocal doubling.
Waxwork Records is beyond thrilled to present the official MOTHRA Original 1961 Motion Picture Soundtrack as a deluxe double LP pressed to 180 gram “Mothra” colored vinyl, featuring new artwork by artist / illustrator Yuko Shimizu, deluxe packaging, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, a 12”x12” art print, and more!
Waxwork’s MOTHRA double LP album marks the very first time that the complete original soundtrack has ever been released on vinyl, anywhere. We are honored to present this release in close collaboration with TOHO to celebrate the the historical significance of one of the most popular Kaiju monsters who is second only to Godzilla in her number of appearances!
- The Complete 1961 Soundtrack by Yūji Koseki
- "Mothra" Colored Vinyl
- Disc 1 Yellow and Blue Butterfly Effect with White Splatter
- Disc 2 Yellow and Orange Butterfly Effect with Black Splatter
- New Artwork by Yuko Shimizu
- Includes 12 in. x 12 in. Art Print
- Heavyweight Gatefold Packaging with Matte Finish
- Side A
- Overture
Main Title
Infant Island
The Miraculous Survivors
The Research Team Departure
Finding The Large Jungle
Cave Inscription
Telepathy Music I
Telepathy Music II
Telepathy Music III
The Natives Emerge
Telepathy Music IV
The Research Team Returns
Nelson On Infant Island
Telepathy Music V
- The Egg Appears
The Secret Fairies Show
The Show Begins
Telepathy Music VII
Mothra's Song
Prayer From Infant Island
Captive Fairies I
Telepathy Music VIII
The Birth Of Mothra
- The Infant Girl
The Orion Maru Tragedy
Telepathy Music IX
Mothra In The Sea
The Mothra Annihilation Strategy
Captive Fairies II
Captive Fairies III
The Third Dam Collapses
Telepathy Music X
Mothra Advances I
Mothra Advances II
- Mothra And Tokyo Tower
Mothra's Threads
Mothra's Cocoon
Atomic Heat Ray Gun
Imago Mothra Emerges
Mothra Takes Flights
Nelson's Death
Newkirk City Bell I
Newkirk City Bell II
Telepathy Music XI
Ending
