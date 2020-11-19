Share Page Support Us
Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition

Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition
Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition
Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition

$42.00

$36.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201119-83144-1
UPC: 190759500217
Part No: SMV LP9500217
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Bill Murray | Dan Aykroyd | Ernie Hudson | Harold Ramis | Ivan Reitman | Rick Moranis | Sigourney Weaver  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Monster Movies
Studio: SONY Music
Original U.S. Release: June 8, 1984
Item Release Date: July 19, 2019
Rating: PG


Details

For the 35th anniversary of the original 1984 film, Ghostbusters, Sony Classical brings you the full original score by Elmer Bernstein released for the very first time on vinyl.

Special Features

  • Special 2-LP release with slime green center
  • Features 4 never-before-released tracks
  • Includes note from the composer's son, Peter Bernstein, inside of a detailed 4-page booklet

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Annie Potts | Bill Murray | Dan Aykroyd | David Margulies | Ernie Hudson | Harold Ramis | Michael Ensign | Rick Moranis | Sigourney Weaver
Directors: Ivan Reitman
Project Name: Ghostbusters
Composers: Elmer Bernstein

