Glass Animals ZABA Vinyl Edition (Includes Taken 3 Opening Song “Toes”)

View larger $23.99 $22.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 201119-83141-1

UPC: 602537776955

Part No: MCM LP7776955

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Film Noir

Studio: Harvest Records

Item Release Date: July 8, 2014

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Glass Animals vocalist and songwriter David Bayley draws influence for both music and artwork from his involvement in the world of medicine and neuroscience (at just 23 yrs old, he has studied both) creating a sound with its roots spread between the electronic and live instrumentation.

Having previously recorded all their music in an isolated, home-built studio (‘The Shed’), deep in the forests of Oxfordshire, Glass Animals vocalist and production dynamo Dave Bayley moved with the band to the more urban surroundings of Paul Epworth’s London studio to start work on their debut album Zaba.

Inspired by Kanye West and Charles Darwin, Nina Simone and the Velvet Underground, ZABA is a rich and textured work, a very special record indeed. With Dave producing and Epworth as A&R and mentor, the studio became their home and the band were free to record, improvise and write at their own speed, making their sound a bigger, brighter, heavier and more intense experience than ever before.

Movie buffs like myself will remember the single “Toes” used to open Liam Neesom’s Taken 3, also starring Forest Whitaker, Famke Janssen, Maggie Grace, Dougray Scott, Sam Spruell and Don Harvey. Check out the video below if you need a reminder.

Playlists

Flip

Black Mambo

Pools

Gooey

Walla Walla

Intruxx

Hazey

Toes

Wyrd

Cocoa Hooves

JDNT

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: Glass Animals

Related Items

Categories

Film Noir | Harvest Records | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl