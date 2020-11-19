Share Page Support Us
Coneheads Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

Coneheads Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition
View larger

$25.99

$21.70


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 201119-83147-1
UPC: 093624904540
Part No: WMV LP4904540
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Parody | Science Fiction
Studio: Warner/Watertower Records
Original U.S. Release: July 23, 1993
Item Release Date: July 19, 2019
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The album featured a number of great tracks – many of which had stories tied to it specifically. “NO MORE TEARS (ENOUGH IS ENOUGH)” by k.d. lang and ANDY BELL (OF ERASURE FAME) had performed the Platinum release originally made famous as a duet by Barbara Streisand and Donna Summer for the Brit Awards and then recorded for inclusion on the Soundtrack. RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS supplied “Soul To Squeeze,” an unused track from Blood Sugar Sex Magic which had been a B-side for “Under The Bridge.” Released as a single from Coneheads, it went to number one for five weeks on the Modern Rock chart. MICHAEL MONROE (HANOI ROCKS) and SLASH teamed up to record the old Steppenwolf gem, “Magic Carpet Ride.” BARENAKED LADIES cover Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power.” R.E.M. also contributed the B-side to “Drive,” “It’s A Free World, Baby.”

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adam Sandler | Dan Aykroyd | Eddie Griffin | Jane Curtin | Jonathan Penner | Michael Richards | Phil Hartman | Robert Knott | Sinbad | Whip Hubley
Directors: Steve Barron
Project Name: Coneheads

