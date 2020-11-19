Coneheads Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

View larger $25.99 $21.70 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: July 23, 1993

Item Release Date: July 19, 2019

Rating: PG

The album featured a number of great tracks – many of which had stories tied to it specifically. “NO MORE TEARS (ENOUGH IS ENOUGH)” by k.d. lang and ANDY BELL (OF ERASURE FAME) had performed the Platinum release originally made famous as a duet by Barbara Streisand and Donna Summer for the Brit Awards and then recorded for inclusion on the Soundtrack. RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS supplied “Soul To Squeeze,” an unused track from Blood Sugar Sex Magic which had been a B-side for “Under The Bridge.” Released as a single from Coneheads, it went to number one for five weeks on the Modern Rock chart. MICHAEL MONROE (HANOI ROCKS) and SLASH teamed up to record the old Steppenwolf gem, “Magic Carpet Ride.” BARENAKED LADIES cover Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power.” R.E.M. also contributed the B-side to “Drive,” “It’s A Free World, Baby.”

Cast: Adam Sandler | Dan Aykroyd | Eddie Griffin | Jane Curtin | Jonathan Penner | Michael Richards | Phil Hartman | Robert Knott | Sinbad | Whip Hubley

Directors: Steve Barron

Project Name: Coneheads

