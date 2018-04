Ash vs Evil Dead 23 x 34 inch Television Series Key Art Poster

View larger $12.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Poster SKU: 180405-72372-1

Part No: RP14425

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Bruce Campbell | Sam Raimi items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Action | Comedy | Cult Television | Fantasy | Horror

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Starz

Original U.S. Release: October 31, 2015

Rating: TV-MA

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Sam Raimi’s Ash vs Evil Dead continues the adventures of Ash (Bruce Campbell), who has spent the last thirty years avoiding responsibility, maturity, and the terrors of the Evil Dead. Finally, a Deadite plague threatens to destroy mankind and Ash becomes our only hope.

Specifications

Size: 23x34 in

Cast: Arielle Carver-O'Neill | Bruce Campbell | Dana DeLorenzo | Lee Majors | Lucy Lawless | Pepi Sonuga | Ray Santiago

Directors: Sam Raimi

Project Name: Ash vs Evil Dead

Characters: Ashley 'Ash' J. Williams

Related Items

Categories

Action | Comedy | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Fantasy | Featured | Horror | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Starz