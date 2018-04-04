Twitter
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Souvenir Guide to the Movie – Official Collector's Hardcover Edition

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Souvenir Guide to the Movie – Official Collector’s Hardcover Edition
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Souvenir Guide to the Movie – Official Collector’s Hardcover Edition
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Souvenir Guide to the Movie – Official Collector’s Hardcover Edition
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Souvenir Guide to the Movie – Official Collector’s Hardcover Edition
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Souvenir Guide to the Movie – Official Collector’s Hardcover Edition

Hardcover BookSKU: 180405-72366-1
ISBN-10: 1785862111
ISBN-13: 978-1785862113
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Lucasfilm | Marvel Studios | Titan
Original U.S. Release: December 15, 2017
Item Release Date: December 19, 2017
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the official guide to The Last Jedi. This essential souvenir guide to the brand new Star Wars movie introduces the characters, planets, aliens and ships featured in the film. The Star Wars: The Last Jedi Souvenir Guide also showcases stunning images from the movie, along with behind-the-scenes cast and crew photos.

Specifications

  • Pages: 96
  • Size: 8x11 in

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Benicio Del Toro | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Frank Oz | Gwendoline Christie | John Boyega | Kelly Marie Tran | Laura Dern | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Oscar Isaac
Directors: Rian Johnson
Subject: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Categories

Action | Adventure | Drama | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Hardcover Books | Lucasfilm | Marvel Studios | Science Fiction | Sequels | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Titan

