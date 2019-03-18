Share Page Support Us
Don Jon 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Edition

Don Jon 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Edition
Details

Jon Martello (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is a strong, handsome, good old fashioned guy. His buddies call him Don Jon due to his ability to “pull” a different woman every weekend, but even the finest fling doesn’t compare to the bliss he finds alone in front of the computer watching pornography. Barbara Sugarman (Scarlett Johansson) is a bright, beautiful, good old fashioned girl. Raised on romantic Hollywood movies, she’s determined to find her Prince Charming and ride off into the sunset. Wrestling with good old fashioned expectations of the opposite sex, Jon and Barbara struggle against a media culture full of false fantasies to try and find true intimacy in this unexpected comedy written and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Special Features

  • Making of Don Jon
  • Objectified
  • Don Jon's Origin
  • Themes and Variations
  • Joe's Hats
  • Hit Record Shorts

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
  • Runtime: 90
  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Brie Larson | Joseph Gordon-Levitt | Julianne Moore | Scarlett Johansson | Tony Danza
Directors: Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Project Name: Don Jon

