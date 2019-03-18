Don Jon 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Edition

View larger $19.99 $5.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 190318-77539-1

UPC: 024543889809

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Joseph Gordon-Levitt | Scarlett Johansson items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD

Genres: Comedy | Drama

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox

Item Release Date: December 31, 2013

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Jon Martello (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is a strong, handsome, good old fashioned guy. His buddies call him Don Jon due to his ability to “pull” a different woman every weekend, but even the finest fling doesn’t compare to the bliss he finds alone in front of the computer watching pornography. Barbara Sugarman (Scarlett Johansson) is a bright, beautiful, good old fashioned girl. Raised on romantic Hollywood movies, she’s determined to find her Prince Charming and ride off into the sunset. Wrestling with good old fashioned expectations of the opposite sex, Jon and Barbara struggle against a media culture full of false fantasies to try and find true intimacy in this unexpected comedy written and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Special Features

Making of Don Jon

Objectified

Don Jon's Origin

Themes and Variations

Joe's Hats

Hit Record Shorts

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1

Runtime: 90

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Brie Larson | Joseph Gordon-Levitt | Julianne Moore | Scarlett Johansson | Tony Danza

Directors: Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Project Name: Don Jon

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Comedy | Digital | Drama | DVD | Movies & TV | Twentieth Century Fox