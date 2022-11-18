Share Page Support Us
Original Cast of The Walking Dead Press Event Photo [221114-6]

Original Cast of The Walking Dead Press Event Photo [221114-6]
Original Cast of The Walking Dead Press Event Photo [221114-6]
$16.47
$14.97
1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4
SKU: 221118-104246
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original cast of The Walking Dead at 2010 press event in New York City. Shown in the photo are Actors Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori Grimes), Jon Bernthal (Shane Walsh), Laurie Holden (Andrea Harrison), Steven Yeun (Glenn Rhee), and Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon).

