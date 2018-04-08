Marvel Monsters Unleashed 22 x 34 inch Comics Poster

$13.99
$9.97
Part No: RP15468
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Hulk | Venom items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: Marvel Studios
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This colorful and well-drawn large format poster features some of Marvel Comics’ most vicious monster villains and antiheroes.
Specifications
- Size: 22.375 x 34 in
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Crime | Fantasy | Featured | Marvel Studios | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art