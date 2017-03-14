Twitter
DC Direct Kingdom Come Nightstar Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross

$19.90

$14.90


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170314-63926-1
UPC: 761941258041
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a DC Direct Kingdom Come Nightstar Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross. The figure is in mint condition and still its original package. The packaging is in very good condition and has slight wear from storage, along with some creasing and corner dings. There is a small tear at the top corner.

Nightstar is the daughter of Red Robin (Dick Grayson) and Starfire from the Kingdom Come comic book mini-series from DC Comics and one of Batman’s top tier warriors. Starfire comes beautifully packaged in a four-color window box. Nightstar is the archetype example in Kingdom Come that illustrated the generation gap between the classic super-heroes and their children.

  • Product Dimensions: 12.4 x 5.9 x 2.5 inches
  • Figure Size: 6.5 inches tall

