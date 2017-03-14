EXTREMELY RARE Trendmasters Battlefield Earth Jonnie in Learning Chair with History Book and Psychlo Blaster (1999)

Action Figures SKU: 170314-63917-1

UPC: 096882816228

Weight: 1.08 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Trendmasters

Original U.S. Release: May 12, 2000

Details

The item for sale is a Trendmasters Battlefield Earth toy featuring Barry Pepper as Jonnie Goodboy Tyler in a Learning Chair with a History Book and Psychlo Blaster. The item is new and still in its original packaging. The packaging is in good condition and has some creasing and wear from years of storage. There are corner dings and a fold at the bottom of the package.

Cast: Barry Pepper | Christian Tessier | Christopher Freeman | Earl Pastko | Forest Whitaker | John Topor | John Travolta | Kim Coates | Michael Byrne | Michel Perron | Richard Tyson | Sabine Karsenti | Shaun Austin-Olsen | Sylvain Landry | Tim Post

Directors: Roger Christian

