Gears of War 4 Teaser 23 x 34 inch Game Poster

Original U.S. Release: October 11, 2016
Gears of War 4 takes place 25 years after the events of Microsoft’s Gears of War 3. A new breed of monster called “The Swarm” threatens the remaining inhabitants of Sera and Marcus Fenix and a new generation of Gears are the last hope to ensure the survival of mankind.
- Size: 23x34 in
Cast: Eugene Byrd | Jimmy Smits | John DiMaggio | Justina Machado | Laura Bailey | Liam McIntyre
Directors: Rod Fergusson
Project Name: Gears of War 4
