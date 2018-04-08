Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Gears of War 4 Teaser 23 x 34 inch Game Poster

Gears of War 4 Teaser 23 x 34 inch Game Poster
View larger

$12.99

$9.97


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 180408-72414-1
Part No: RP14837
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | War
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Microsoft Studios
Original U.S. Release: October 11, 2016
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Gears of War 4 takes place 25 years after the events of Microsoft’s Gears of War 3. A new breed of monster called “The Swarm” threatens the remaining inhabitants of Sera and Marcus Fenix and a new generation of Gears are the last hope to ensure the survival of mankind.

Specifications

  • Size: 23x34 in

Cast: Eugene Byrd | Jimmy Smits | John DiMaggio | Justina Machado | Laura Bailey | Liam McIntyre
Directors: Rod Fergusson
Project Name: Gears of War 4

Related Items

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2 Black & White Noir 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
Giger Museum 24 x 36 Inch Alien Poster
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Out of the Fire Youth and Childrens Apparel
McFarlane Toys Military Redeployed Air Force Special Operations Command CCT
The Liquidator Paperback Edition by John Gardner
Exclusive Collectible: Austin Stoker Signed Sheba, Baby Special Blu-ray + DVD Arrow Combo Edition and Rare Photo Pam Grier
DC Comics Bad Girls 22 x 34 inch Drawn Character Poster – Harley Quinn, Cat Woman and Poison Ivy
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
Star Trek: Nemesis Soundtrack Album – Music Composed and Conducted by Jerry Goldsmith
Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope Drew Struzan Painted 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Featured | Game/Video Game | Microsoft Studios | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *