DC Comics Superhero Trio – Batman, Robin and Superman 34 x 22 inch Poster

$13.99

$9.97


4 in stock


SKU: 180408-72412-1
Part No: RP15650
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

Details

This large format DC Comics poster features Batman, Robin and Superman leaping over an urban skyline. The bold poster is a must for fans of The Caped Crusader or Man of Steel.

Image: TM and © DC Comics

Specifications

  • Size: 34 x 22.375 in


Characters: Batman | Robin | Superman

