Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Real D 3D Double Feature Theatrical Marathon Exclusive Poster + Memorabilia Set (2017)

$15.99
$11.90
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Featured is a memorabilia set from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Real D 3D Double Feature Theatrical Marathon that took place the night before Volume 2 opened in movie theaters. The set includes an exclusive 12 x 12 inch poster printed on high quality card stock and made just for the event; two pins with a small reproduction of the movie poster as a holder; and a plastic badge given out to screening attendees.
The items are all in great shape with little wear from storage. The paper items have a few small bends and corner dings. The set has been stored in clear plastic.
Specifications
- Size: 12x12 in
Cast: Bradley Cooper | Chris Pratt | Chris Sullivan | Dave Bautista | Elizabeth Debicki | Karen Gillan | Kurt Russell | Laura Haddock | Michael Rooker | Pom Klementieff | Sean Gunn | Sylvester Stallone | Tommy Flanagan | Vin Diesel | Zoe Saldana
Directors: James Gunn
Subject: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
