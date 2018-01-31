Twitter
Marvel Comics X-Men Character Collage 23 x 35 inch Poster

Marvel Comics X-Men Character Collage 23 x 35 inch Poster
$13.99

$9.99


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 180131-70348-1
Part No: P4856
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: Marvel Studios
Details

This beautifully crafted poster features many of the most popular superhero characters from Marvel Comics’ X-Men Universe, including Storm, Wolverine, Cyclops, Beast and others.

Specifications

  • Size: 23x35 in


Characters: Beast | Cyclops | Storm | Wolverine

Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Fantasy | Featured | Marvel Studios | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art

