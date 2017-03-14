Twitter
Trendmasters Battlefield Earth Forest Whitaker as Ker with Psychlo Blaster and Dead Rats Action Figure (1999)
Action FigureSKU: 170314-63937-1
UPC: 096882816273
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Trendmasters
Original U.S. Release: May 12, 2000
Details

For sale is a Trendmasters Battlefield Earth Forest Whitaker as Ker with Psychlo Blaster and Dead Rats (1999). The figure is in mint condition and still in its original, unopened packaging. The packaging is in good condition and has some bends and creasing from years of storage. There is a slight split in the package card at the bottom and a few corner dings.

Ker will stop at nothing to garner the favor of those in power. Terl’s right-hand Psyclo (as played by Forest Whitaker) comes complete with Psyclo Blaster and that famous human delicacy, a couple of dead rats!

Dimensions: 8.3 x 7 x 1.7 inches

Cast: Barry Pepper | Christian Tessier | Christopher Freeman | Earl Pastko | Forest Whitaker | John Topor | John Travolta | Kim Coates | Michael Byrne | Michel Perron | Richard Tyson | Sabine Karsenti | Shaun Austin-Olsen | Sylvain Landry | Tim Post
Directors: Roger Christian

