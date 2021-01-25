Share Page Support Us
At The Mountains Of Madness: A Graphic Novel

At The Mountains Of Madness: A Graphic Novel
View larger

Softcover BookSKU: 210125-84786-1
ISBN-10: 1906838127
ISBN-13: 9781906838126
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
Genres: Comic Based | Fantasy | Horror
Studio: Harry N. Abrams - Self Made Hero
Item Release Date: September 24, 2019
Details

“For a second we gasped in admiration . . . and then vague horror began to creep into our souls.” September 1930. A scientific expedition embarks for the frozen wasteland of Antarctica. But the secrets they unearth there reveal a past almost beyond human comprehension—and a future too terrible to imagine. By taking scientific fact so seriously, At the Mountains of Madness (1936), H.P. Lovecraft’s classic take on the “heroic age” of polar exploration, helped to define a new era in 20th-century science-fiction.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 128


Authors: H.P. Lovecraft | I.N.J. Culbard

