CBS Columbia Square Radio 1950’s Photo [221116-14]

CBS Columbia Square , which was also called Columbia Studio, was the home of CBS’s Los Angeles radio and television operations from 1938 until 2007. Located in Hollywood, California on Sunset Boulevard, Columbia Studio housed CBS Radio Network’s West Coast facilities, along with CBS’s original Los Angeles radio stations, KNX and KCBS-FM.

