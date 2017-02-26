Skinwalkers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

View larger $18.95 $16.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Co-inciding with the US theatrical release of Skinwalkers, a werewolf movie starring Jason Behr, Elias Koteas and Rhona Mitra, on August 10, 2007, MovieScore Media releases the original soundtrack from the film featuring an exciting orchestral score by Canadian composer Andrew Lockington and Braintoy’s original song “Destitutorial.”

Skinwalkers is directed by Jim Isaac, who helmed Jason X and worked as a visual effects supervisor on David Cronenberg’s eXistenZ, and is based on the Navajo myth about creatures who possess the power to change from human to werewolf. An ancient prophecy tells of a boy who holds the key to their destiny. The rise of a red moon signals the coming of this prophecy. In a small town, a boy approaches his 13th birthday, unaware of his unique powers. One pack has guarded the boy since his birth and they want the curse to end. The other pack embraces the beast within and they want to control the boy to ensure their immortality. Bound by blood, but separated by principles they engage in an epic battle of survival.

33-year old Andrew Lockington has been composing music for film since 1997. Among his previous credits are Saint Ralph, Xchange and Cake and he has also worked as an assistant for composer Mychael Danna on numerous scores, including 8mm, Girl Interrupted and Hearts in Atlantis. Lockington’s film scores are reflective of his years of experience as an orchestrator/conductor and his knowledge of non-western musical instruments and structure. The score for Skinwalkers is a melange of both traditional orchestral elements and digitally manipulated modern and medieval instruments. Andrew used his research on Japanese and Sudanese percussion to create rhythmic structures on which much of the orchestral movement is based. In addition, the Japanese percussion influence is evidenced by Taiko drums which can be heard cementing the beat structure in many places throughout the score.

Also included in the film and on the soundtrack album is the metal song “Destitutorial” by Braintoy, a band based in Toronto, Canada, just like Andrew Lockington.

Cast: Barbara Gordon | Christine Brubaker | Elias Koteas | Jason Behr | Kim Coates | Lyriq Bent | Matthew Knight | Natassia Malthe | Rhona Mitra | Rogue Johnston | Roman Podhora | Sarah Carter | Shawn Roberts | Tom Jackson | Wayne Ward

Directors: James Isaac

