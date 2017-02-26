Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Fourth Protocol Music Composed by Lalo Schifrin Limited Edition

The Fourth Protocol Music Composed by Lalo Schifrin Limited Edition
View larger
The Fourth Protocol Music Composed by Lalo Schifrin Limited Edition
The Fourth Protocol Music Composed by Lalo Schifrin Limited Edition

$12.99

$11.90


5 in stock


CDSKU: 170227-63407-1
UPC: 712187489485
Part No: BSXDG8948
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Thriller
Studio: BSX Music
Original U.S. Release: August 28, 1987
Item Release Date: December 9, 2016
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

BSX Records presents THE FOURTH PROTOCOL, featuring music composed by Lalo Schifrin (MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE, ENTER THE DRAGON).

To score THE FOURTH PROTOCOL, the producers hired Lalo Schifrin. His music for the film is a rare example of the composer scoring an action film orchestrally. While his musical roots in jazz have found their way into his best-known scores, Schifrin has always shown himself proficient with orchestral scores, although the majority of his modern action scores have largely embodied a modern jazz musical milieu. As a result, THE FOURTH PROTOCOL is a kind of cousin to his orchestral score for TELEFON, in which Charles Bronson played a Soviet agent sent on a covert mission into the US. Like that earlier score, the music for THE FOURTH PROTOCOL is played mostly in the dark registers – lots of cello, bass clarinet, and bassoon evoking the dark possibilities inherent within the film’s title. Schifrin’s music for THE FOURTH PROTOCOL is not generally a character-driven score. With few exceptions, he uses the music to drive the story’s action rather than evoke personalities and perceptions. Lalo Schifrin has written more than 100 scores for films and television. Among the classic scores are MISSION IMPOSSIBLE, MANNIX, THE FOX, COOL HAND LUKE, BULLITT, DIRTY HARRY, THE CINCINNATI KID and THE AMITYVILLE HORROR. Recent film scores include TANGO, BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE, THE BRIDGE OF SAN LUIS REY, AFTER THE SUNSET, ABOMINABLE, RUSH HOUR, RUSH HOUR 2 and RUSH HOUR 3.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition of 1,000 units

Playlists

Cast: Anton Rodgers | Betsy Brantley | Caroline Blakiston | Ian Richardson | Joanna Cassidy | Joseph Brady | Julian Glover | Matt Frewer | Michael Caine | Michael Gough | Ned Beatty | Pierce Brosnan | Ray McAnally | Sean Chapman
Directors: John Mackenzie

Related Items

Bruce Lee Dragon with Chinese Characters Childrens Apparel
Game of Thrones: Son of the Harpy Figure
City on Fire
Alien Decapitating Victim Apparel
Bruce Lee Rebel Yell Front and Back Printed Apparel
Bruce Lee Ready to Rumble Front and Back Printed Apparel
Kino Asian Action Extreme 4-DVD Set Hit Man File, Yakuza Graveyard, 3 Seconds Before Explosion & Cops vs. Thugs
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Enter the Dragon Pose Short Sleeve Shirt
Bruce Lee Color Block Short Sleeve Apparel
Bruce Lee Yellow Tracksuit Stripe Pose Childrens Apparel

Categories

Action | BSX Music | CD | Music | Thriller | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *