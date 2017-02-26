Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The House of the Devil & I Can See You Original Motion Picture Soundtracks

The House of the Devil & I Can See You Original Motion Picture Soundtracks
View larger
The House of the Devil & I Can See You Original Motion Picture Soundtracks
The House of the Devil & I Can See You Original Motion Picture Soundtracks

$18.95

$13.95


3 in stock


CDSKU: 170227-63410-1
UPC: 700261286952
Part No: MMS09026
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Horror | Thriller
Original U.S. Release: April 25, 2009
Item Release Date: March 5, 2010
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Our favorite master of the avant garde, Jeff Grace, is back with two new scores both featured on this spine-chilling album: The House of the Devil (the new film by The Roost director Ti West) and I Can See You (a highly original thriller directed by Graham Reznick, who also contributed two tracks to this soundtrack).

As always, Jeff Grace approaches the horror genre and his films with an unmatched freshness. Right from the creepy opening of The House of the Devil, with its detuned piano theme, through the ominous string writing and the atonal, intense action music, The House of the Devil is ? in our opinion ? the best American horror score of the year. And I Can See You is not far behind, and certainly also a very special score where Grace surprises with some Tangerine Dream-inspired atmospheric electronic music in addition to his trademark string writing.

Playlists

Cast: AJ Bowen | Brenda Cooney | Danielle Noe | Darryl Nau | Dee Wallace | Graham Reznick | Greta Gerwig | Heather Robb | Jocelin Donahue | John Speredakos | Lena Dunham | Mary B. McCann | Mary Woronov | Ti West | Tom Noonan
Directors: Ti West

Related Items

Alien After Attack Stretched Canvas Print
The Purge Trilogy 3-Movie Collection with Slipcover
Alien Red Queen Stretched Canvas Print
Underworld – Music From The Motion Picture Original Soundtrack Black Friday RSD 2016
Game Of Thrones: Limited Edition Music From The Television Series – Dominik Hauser
Original Alien Movie Poster Pillow Case
Exterminator 2
Alan Howarth & Larry Hopkins – The Thing: Music From The Motion Picture (Ennio Morricone’s score)
Tenebrae Limited Synapse Steelbook Combo Edition
Fear the Walking Dead The Complete First Season Special Edition Blu-ray with Lenticular Cover Art

Categories

CD | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Music | Thriller

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *