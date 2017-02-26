The House of the Devil & I Can See You Original Motion Picture Soundtracks

$18.95
UPC: 700261286952
Part No: MMS09026
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Horror | Thriller
Original U.S. Release: April 25, 2009
Item Release Date: March 5, 2010
Rating: R
Details
Our favorite master of the avant garde, Jeff Grace, is back with two new scores both featured on this spine-chilling album: The House of the Devil (the new film by The Roost director Ti West) and I Can See You (a highly original thriller directed by Graham Reznick, who also contributed two tracks to this soundtrack).
As always, Jeff Grace approaches the horror genre and his films with an unmatched freshness. Right from the creepy opening of The House of the Devil, with its detuned piano theme, through the ominous string writing and the atonal, intense action music, The House of the Devil is ? in our opinion ? the best American horror score of the year. And I Can See You is not far behind, and certainly also a very special score where Grace surprises with some Tangerine Dream-inspired atmospheric electronic music in addition to his trademark string writing.
Playlists
- The House of the Devil
- Opening by: Jeff Grace
- Family Photos by: Jeff Grace
- The View Upstairs by: Jeff Grace
- Original Inhabitants by: Jeff Grace
- Meeting Mr. Ulman by: Jeff Grace
- Keep the Change by: Jeff Grace
- Footsteps by: Jeff Grace
- Mother by: Jeff Grace
- Chalice by: Jeff Grace
- On the Run by: Jeff Grace
- Lights Out by: Jeff Grace
- He's Calling You by: Jeff Grace
- The House of the Devil by: Jeff Grace
- Mrs. Ulman by: Jeff Grace
- I Can See You
- Today In New York City by: Graham Reznick
- Pitch Meeting by: Jeff Grace
- Summer Day by: Jeff Grace
- Looking for Doug and Summer by: Jeff Grace
- Doug Returns by: Jeff Grace
- Doug Escapes by: Jeff Grace
- Where Are You Now? by: Jeff Grace
- The Cliff by: Jeff Grace
- Evening Fog by: Jeff Grace
- I Can See You by: Jeff Grace
- Swimming Hole by: Jeff Grace
- Passing Trees by: Jeff Grace
Cast: AJ Bowen | Brenda Cooney | Danielle Noe | Darryl Nau | Dee Wallace | Graham Reznick | Greta Gerwig | Heather Robb | Jocelin Donahue | John Speredakos | Lena Dunham | Mary B. McCann | Mary Woronov | Ti West | Tom Noonan
Directors: Ti West
