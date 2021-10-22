Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof Original Soundtrack Red/Black/Clear Limited Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Electra Avellan | Eli Roth | Elise Avellan | Helen Kim | James Parks | Jonathan Loughran | Jordan Ladd | Kurt Russell | Marcy Harriell | Marley Shelton | Mary Elizabeth Winstead | Michael Bacall | Michael Parks | Monica Staggs | Nicky Katt | Omar Doom | Rosario Dawson | Rose McGowan | Sydney Tamiia Poitier | Tracie Thoms | Vanessa Ferlito | Zoe Bell
- Directors: Quentin Tarantino
- Project Name Death Proof
- Characters Stuntman Mike
- Contributors April March | Beaky | Dave Dee | Dozy | Eddie Beram | Eddie Floyd | Ennio Morricone | Jack Nitzsche | Joe Tex | Michael Bacall | Mick & Tich | Pacific Gas & Electric | Pino Donaggio | Smith | T. Rex | The Coasters | Tracie Thoms | Willy DeVille
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Cars | Cult Cinema | Grindhouse | Thrillers
- Studios: Dimension Films | Troublemaker Studios | Warner/Watertower Records
- Original Release Date: May 31, 2007
- Product Release Date: July 9, 2021
- Rating: TV-MA
- More: Eli Roth | Ennio Morricone | Kurt Russell | Quentin Tarantino
Presenting the original soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof, from the motion picture Double Feature Grindhouse. The soundtrack to Quentin Tarantino’s 2007 movie ‘Death Proof’ features rare music from the 1960s and 1970s including: Smith’s ‘Baby It’s You’, Willy DeVille’s ‘It’s So Easy’, The Coasters’ ‘Down In Mexico’ and April March’s ‘Chick Habit’. Interspersed with clips of dialogue from various scenes in the film.
Playlists
- The Last Race by: Jack Nitzsche
- Baby It's You by: Smith
- Paranoia Prima by: Ennio Morricone
- Planning & Scheming by: Eli Roth | Michael Bacall
- Jeepster by: T. Rex
- Stuntman Mike by: Kurt Russell | Rose McGowan
- Staggolee by: Joe Tex | Pacific Gas & Electric
- The Love You Save (May Be Your Own) by: Joe Tex
- Good Love, Bad Love by: Eddie Floyd
- Down in Mexico by: The Coasters
- Hold Tight by: Beaky | Dave Dee | Dozy | Mick & Tich
- Sally and Jack by: Pino Donaggio
- It's So Easy by: Willy DeVille
- Whatever - However by: Tracie Thoms | Zoe Bell
- Riot in Thunder Alley by: Eddie Beram
- Chick Habit by: April March
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
