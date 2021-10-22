Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof Original Soundtrack Red/Black/Clear Limited Vinyl Edition

Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof Original Soundtrack Red/Black/Clear Limited Vinyl Edition
View larger
Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof Original Soundtrack Red/Black/Clear Limited Vinyl Edition
Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof Original Soundtrack Red/Black/Clear Limited Vinyl Edition
$35.99
$29.98
See Options

2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 211023-96766-1
UPC: 603497843855
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Presenting the original soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof, from the motion picture Double Feature Grindhouse. The soundtrack to Quentin Tarantino’s 2007 movie ‘Death Proof’ features rare music from the 1960s and 1970s including: Smith’s ‘Baby It’s You’, Willy DeVille’s ‘It’s So Easy’, The Coasters’ ‘Down In Mexico’ and April March’s ‘Chick Habit’. Interspersed with clips of dialogue from various scenes in the film.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

Toys Are Not for Children Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)
Ode to Gallantry 21 x 30 inch Original Movie Poster – Philip Kwok (1982)
Frank Miller’s Ronin Special Edition with preliminary and promotional art
DC Comics Superman Fan Comic Book Covers Bandana
The Fly Japanese Movie Theater Official Souvenir Program David Cronenberg & Jeff Goldblum (1986)
Funko POP Star Wars: Episode 7: The Force Awakens Maz Kanata Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #108
Detective Comics Featuring Batman – Knightquest: The Crusade No. 669 (December 1993) [6120]
Once Upon A Time in the West: Shooting a Masterpiece Hardcover Edition (2019)
Samurai’s Blood Volume 1 Paperback
Oldboy (2013) Comic-Con Exclusive 11×17 inch Movie Poster [D86]
VinylSKU: 211023-96766-1
UPC: 603497843855
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New