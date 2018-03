Alfred Hitchcock’s Torn Curtain Paperback Edition (1966)

Book SKU: 180318-71005-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Alfred Hitchcock | Paul Newman items

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Spy Films | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Dell Books | Universal

Original U.S. Release: July 14, 1966

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is the original paperback tie-in novel by author Richard Wormser, based on the screenplay Torn Curtain by Brian Moore. Alfred Hitchcock’s Torn Curtain was originally released in 1966. The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

Size: 4x7 in

Cast: Hansjörg Felmy | Julie Andrews | Lila Kedrova | Ludwig Donath | Paul Newman | Tamara Toumanova | Wolfgang Kieling

Directors: Alfred Hitchcock

Project Name: Torn Curtain

Authors: Richard Wormser

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Dell Books | Drama | Featured | Softcover Books | Spy Films | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Universal