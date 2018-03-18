Twitter
Hannie Caulder Paperback Novel Edition – Raquel Welch (1971)

$24.99

$16.90


1 in stock


BookSKU: 180318-70999-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Crime | Drama | Western
Studio: Paramount Pictures | Pinnacle Books
Original U.S. Release: July 1, 1972
Rating: R
Details

Hannie Caulder the Damnedest Woman Ever in a World of Violent Men Starring Raquel Welch

Hannie Caulder was one of the first Hollywood westerns to center on a female gunfighter. This is a copy of the original tie-in novel that the film was based on.

The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

  • Size: 4.25x7 in

Cast: Christopher Lee | Diana Dors | Ernest Borgnine | Jack Elam | Raquel Welch | Robert Culp | Strother Martin
Directors: Burt Kennedy
Project Name: Hannie Caulder
Authors: Peter Cooper | William Terry

