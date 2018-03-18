Twitter
Superman All Over Printed 18 Inch Backpack

$39.99

$26.99


2 in stock


BagSKU: 180318-70980-1
UPC: 888783162418
Weight: 2.05 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Clothing Accessories
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Item Release Date: June 3, 2015
Details

This superman backpack is the perfect bag to carry all of your essentials while sporting your favorite superhero. This bag has one large main compartment as well as small exterior zipper pockets. Other features include all over high intensity sublimation printing and padded shoulder straps.

Features

  • Extra Durable Polyester Material
  • Full Fabric Lining
  • Zipper Closure
  • Roomy 12 Inch Shoulder Drop
  • 18 Inches Tall
  • Mini-Plush Lined Sunglass Pocket on Top
  • 3 Interior Pockets Including: Padded Mini-Plush Lined Laptop Pocket; Padded Mini-Plush Lined Tablet Pocket; and Mesh Accessory Pocket
  • 3 External Pockets Including: Covered Front Zipper Pocket; and 2 Side Zipper Pockets
  • Padded Shoulder Strap and Handle

Specifications

  • Size: 19.1 x 16.1 x 4.6 in


Subject: Superman

