Superman All Over Printed 18 Inch Backpack

Details

This superman backpack is the perfect bag to carry all of your essentials while sporting your favorite superhero. This bag has one large main compartment as well as small exterior zipper pockets. Other features include all over high intensity sublimation printing and padded shoulder straps.

The first two photos are stock images for reference. All other images are of the actual item in stock.

Features

Extra Durable Polyester Material

Full Fabric Lining

Zipper Closure

Roomy 12 Inch Shoulder Drop

18 Inches Tall

Mini-Plush Lined Sunglass Pocket on Top

3 Interior Pockets Including: Padded Mini-Plush Lined Laptop Pocket; Padded Mini-Plush Lined Tablet Pocket; and Mesh Accessory Pocket

3 External Pockets Including: Covered Front Zipper Pocket; and 2 Side Zipper Pockets

Padded Shoulder Strap and Handle

Specifications

Size: 19.1 x 16.1 x 4.6 in



Subject: Superman

