Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Michael Jackson Dangerous CD with 23-Page Liner Notes Booklet

Michael Jackson Dangerous CD with 23-Page Liner Notes Booklet
View larger
Michael Jackson Dangerous CD with 23-Page Liner Notes Booklet
Michael Jackson Dangerous CD with 23-Page Liner Notes Booklet
Michael Jackson Dangerous CD with 23-Page Liner Notes Booklet
Michael Jackson Dangerous CD with 23-Page Liner Notes Booklet
Michael Jackson Dangerous CD with 23-Page Liner Notes Booklet

$16.99

$6.99


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180117-69689-1
UPC: 07464454002
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Michael Jackson  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Fantasy | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Epic Records
Original U.S. Release: October 16, 2001
Item Release Date: October 16, 2001
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is Michael Jackson’s Dangerous album on CD. The item is in very good shape and the jewel case has slight signs of wear from storage. Also included is the original 23-page liner notes booklet with art work and lyrics from the playlist. Booklet has a few creases and bends.

Playlists

  • Jam
    Why You Wanna Trip on Me
    In the Closet
    She Drives Me Wild
    Remember the Time
    Can't Let Her Get Away
    Heal the World
    Black or White
    Who Is It
    Give In to Me
    Will You Be There
    Keep the Faith
    Gone Too Soon
    Dangerous   by: Michael Jackson

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Michael Jackson

Related Items

DC Direct The Dark Knight Batman Bust #0662/6000 Christian Bale (2008)
The Beatles Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band 24 x 36 inch Music Poster – Album Cover
Game of Thrones Sigils 24 x 36 HBO TV Series Poster
Star Wars Saga Character Collage 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
Planet of the Apes The Ultimate DVD Collection with Vinyl Caesar Bust Limited Edition 5,200 of 10,000
The Beatles – American Flag Background 24 x 36 inch Music Poster
The Animatrix DVD
Run DMC King of Rock 23 x 35 inch Music Poster
Frank Frazetta Egyptian Queen 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Youth and Childrens Apparel

Categories

CD | Epic Records | Fantasy | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *