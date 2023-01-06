Share Page Support Us
Dean Martin The Gold Collection: 40 Classic Performances 2-CD Set [T95]

$6.49
$5.90
1 in stock
CD
SKU: 230107-105333
UPC: 076119405227
Part No: M7831
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Dean Martin The Gold Collection: 40 Classic Performances 2-CD Set. The set features a compilation from Dean Martin including his 40 Greatest Hits.

Has some wear on outside. Please review listing images for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    2
