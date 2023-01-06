Dean Martin The Gold Collection: 40 Classic Performances 2-CD Set [T95]

View larger $6.49

$5.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock CD

SKU: 230107-105333

UPC: 076119405227

Part No: M7831

Weight: 0.8 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Dean Martin The Gold Collection: 40 Classic Performances 2-CD Set. The set features a compilation from Dean Martin including his 40 Greatest Hits.

Has some wear on outside. Please review listing images for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Related Items