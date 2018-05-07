The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill CD

CD SKU: 180507-72957-1

UPC: 074646903520

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: CD

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Ruffhouse

Item Release Date: August 25, 1998

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was the first solo album by the voice of the Fugees.

The item is in very good shape. There is a crack and some scratches in the jewel case.

Playlists

Intro

Lost Ones

Ex-Factor

To Zion - Lauryn Hill feat. Carlos Santana

Doo Wop (That Thing)

Superstar

Final Hour

When It Hurts so Bad

I Used to Love Him - Lauryn Hill feat. Mary J. Blige

Forgive Them Father

Every Ghetto, Every City

Nothing Even Matters - Lauren Hill feat. D'Angelo

Everything Is Everything

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: Lauryn Hill | The Fugees

Contributors: Carlos Santana | D'Angelo | Lauryn Hill | Mary J. Blige

Related Items

Categories

CD | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Ruffhouse | Website Only Listing