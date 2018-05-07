The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill CD

Twitter
$6.99

$2.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180507-72957-1
UPC: 074646903520
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Ruffhouse
Item Release Date: August 25, 1998
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was the first solo album by the voice of the Fugees.

The item is in very good shape. There is a crack and some scratches in the jewel case.

Playlists

  • Intro
    Lost Ones
    Ex-Factor
    To Zion - Lauryn Hill feat. Carlos Santana
    Doo Wop (That Thing)
    Superstar
    Final Hour
    When It Hurts so Bad
    I Used to Love Him - Lauryn Hill feat. Mary J. Blige
    Forgive Them Father
    Every Ghetto, Every City
    Nothing Even Matters - Lauren Hill feat. D'Angelo
    Everything Is Everything
    The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Lauryn Hill | The Fugees
Contributors: Carlos Santana | D'Angelo | Lauryn Hill | Mary J. Blige

Categories

