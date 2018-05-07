Bon Jovi Cross Road CD with Foldout Poster

$6.99
$2.47
UPC: 731452601322
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Mercury Records
Original U.S. Release: October 18, 1994
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Cross Road is a best-of album from rock group Bon Jovi, featuring “Someday I’ll Be Saturday Night,” the Bed of Roses-style ballad single “Always,” and a remake of “Living On A Prayer” titled “Prayer ’94.”
The item is in very good shape, with signs of wear on the outside of the jewel case. The liner notes booklet is intact and in very good shape. It includes a foldout poster of the band.
Playlists
- Livin' On A Prayer
Keep The Faith [Explicit]
Someday I'll Be Saturday Night
Always
Wanted Dead Or Alive
Lay Your Hands On Me
You Give Love A Bad Name
Bed Of Roses
Blaze Of Glory
Prayer 94
Bad Medicine
I'll Be There For You
In And Out Of Love
Runaway
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: Bon Jovi
Related Items
Categories
CD | Mercury Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Website Only Listing