Bon Jovi Cross Road CD with Foldout Poster

Condition: Very Good



Original U.S. Release: October 18, 1994

Details

Cross Road is a best-of album from rock group Bon Jovi, featuring “Someday I’ll Be Saturday Night,” the Bed of Roses-style ballad single “Always,” and a remake of “Living On A Prayer” titled “Prayer ’94.”

The item is in very good shape, with signs of wear on the outside of the jewel case. The liner notes booklet is intact and in very good shape. It includes a foldout poster of the band.

Playlists

Livin' On A Prayer

Keep The Faith [Explicit]

Someday I'll Be Saturday Night

Always

Wanted Dead Or Alive

Lay Your Hands On Me

You Give Love A Bad Name

Bed Of Roses

Blaze Of Glory

Prayer 94

Bad Medicine

I'll Be There For You

In And Out Of Love

Runaway

Artists: Bon Jovi

